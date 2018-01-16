Trapped Hiker Winched to Safety Minutes Before Bushfire Approaches

A solitary hiker was rescued by a helicopter minutes before a bushfire bore down on his hut at Mundaring, Western Australia, on Sunday, January 14.The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said Everard Curchin, 67, was “lucky to be alive” after he was spotted by the Air Attack Helitak crew and rescued from the path of the fire. Curchin was saved on the second day of what was intended to be a four-day bushwalk along the Bibbulmun Track, the ABC reported. Credit: Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA via Storyful