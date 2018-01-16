Two deadly snakes fight to the death - then one EATS the other

Victoria resident Elizabeth Williams captured video of two snakes fighting to the death in her farm in Nanneella on January 15. Williams captured the video while peering through a window in her farm as she waited for a snake catcher to arrive. The video shows the brown snake overpowering the tiger snake and eventually killing it. Snake catcher Craig Bergman arrived to assist Williams and placed the reptiles in a bag. The brown snake proceeded to attempt to swallow the tiger snake but then decided it was too big and regurgitated the reptile, which was about 3 to 3.5 feet long, Bergman later told Williams.Williams told Storyful, “My niece posted some footage of the event and half the people who saw our post said they would not be visiting us again.” Credit: Elizabeth Williams via Storyful