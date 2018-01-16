The Talk - Selma Blair Discusses #MeToo & James Toback Investigation

Actress Selma Blair opens up about being part of the #MeToo silence breakers movement and her voice being heard, among others, who have been sexually harassed and assaulted in Hollywood. "It feels incredible and it's a long time coming for us. For all of us. It was a moment that's turned into a movement," says Blair. As hundreds of women have now come forward with allegations against Toback, authorities have launched an investigation on him and others. Sharon Osbourne asks Blair, "How does that make you feel and do you believe Toback belongs in jail?" Candidly Blair responds, "I do believe James Toback belongs in jail... and I would hope that he was found guilty, but it is a lot of he said she said, but people have come to me personally that he's done much worse to and yes, I do believe he deserves to be in jail."