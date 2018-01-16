The Talk - Selma Blair Dishes on New Thriller, Nicolas Cage & Scaring Crew on Set

Selma Blair dishes on her new film "Mom and Dad" and playing Nicolas Cage wife. "It was a dream come true. I've loved him since 'Valley Girl,' 'Moonstruck'... I mean, I got to marry him, for fake... I was pretty in awe and no one can bring the nutso, in a good way, like Nicolas," says Blair. On playing parents trying to kill their kids, Eve asks Blair, "We heard that you were so convincing... the crew was scared of you?" Blair laughs and admits, "They wouldn't let me carry around a real meat grinder. They had a foam one for me because they were afraid."