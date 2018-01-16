Teenager Adopted From Haiti Shares Message to Donald Trump After Alleged 'S***hole' Comment

A 14-year-old girl who was orphaned after the 2010 Haiti earthquake shared a message on Facebook to US President Donald Trump following allegations that he used the word “shithole” to describe some third world countries.Lovencia ‘Lovey’ Chambley’s video was shared by her adoptive mother Kelly on January 13. In the video, Lovey called Trump disrespectful and said, “I’m not, like, ready for my leader to bring my country and other cultures down.” Lovey also talked about her own experience in losing her mother during the earthquake and living in an orphanage. The video had almost 170,000 views at time of writing. Credit: Facebook/Kelly Chambley via Storyful