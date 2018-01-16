Aerial Footage Shows Maine's Saco River Flooding Following Ice Jams

Ice jams on the Saco River caused flooding in Fryeburg, Maine, last weekend. The town’s fire department posted drone footage on Sunday, January 14, that shows the extent of the flooding, which closed River Street.It was unclear how long the road would be closed, a news report said.Ice jams happened across the northeast after higher temperatures melted ice on rivers over the previous week, causing flooding. Freezing temperatures descended back on the region over the weekend. Credit: Fryeburg Fire Department via Storyful