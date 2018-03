A photographer had his head in the clouds when he captured these enchanting images showing stars glittering above a town blanketed in mist. Jan Sedlacek, 38, trekked 300 metres up the Malvern Hills to photograph the fog which settled over the town of Great Malvern as temperatures plunged below freezing. But he was in for a surprise when he climbed above the cloud cover to see thousands of stars glistening overhead.