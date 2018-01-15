Injured Await Help Outside Jakarta Stock Exchange After Floor Collapse

At least 72 people were reported to have been injured after a mezzanine balcony collapsed at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on Monday, January 15.The incident happened during a midday trading break, the Jakarta Post reported.Photographs shared by local police officials on Twitter showed the damage inside the building, which is in the heart of Jakarta’s financial district.This footage shows a number of injured victims and bystanders at the fountain in front of the stock exchange, shortly after the collapse. Credit: Twitter/Ridwan Syahputra via Storyful‏