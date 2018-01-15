Debris Fills Indonesia Stock Exchange Lobby After Balcony Collapse

At least 72 people were injured after a mezzanine balcony collapsed at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on Monday, January 15.This video shared on Instagram by witness Imran Harahap shows the damage inside the building. Large pieces of metal, wood and debris can be seen scattered across the lobby floor after the accident.Part of the second floor balcony overlooking the building’s reception area collapsed, injuring scores of people, ABC News reported. The accident happened during a midday trading break, the Jakarta Post reported.Photographs shared by local police officials on Twitter showed the damage inside the building, which is in the heart of Jakarta’s financial district. Credit: Instagram/Imran Harahap via Storyful