Sailors Rescued From Sinking Yacht in Bass Strait

Six sailors were rescued from the Bass Strait after they abandoned their sinking yacht near Flinders Island on Sunday, January 14. According to The Age the captain of the vessel, the Hollywood Boulevard, believed it may have struck a large fish.The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said the yacht was 150 kilometers east of Flinders Island when the distress beacon was activated in rough seas at about 8.45 am. “Two rescue helicopters from Ambulance Victoria winched the crew members to safety by 1.30pm while a merchant vessel, Trans Future Seven, provided cover from the elements,” AMSA said in a Facebook post. Credit: Australian Maritime Safety Authority via Storyful