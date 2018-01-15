Fuel Tanker Explosion Sparks M1 Highway Bushfire

Rescue paramedics were called to the scene of a truck explosion on the M1 Highway at Cooranbong, New South Wales, on Monday, January 15, as firefighters battled a grass fire ignited by the blaze.The NSW Rural Fire Service said about 15 hectares were burning at about 2.30 pm and a water-bombing helicopter was assisting their efforts to control the fire, which was not a threat to properties. The Newcastle Herald reported one person was missing after the truck, which was transporting ethanol, exploded, closing the motorway. Credit: Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service via Storyful