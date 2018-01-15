Ice Jam Triggers Flooding in Vermont's Winooski River

Several towns and roadways were flooded on Saturday, January 13, after melting temperatures triggered ice jams on rivers across Vermont.The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for several rivers and streams, including the Winooski River, which can be seen in this video.High water and ice jams on the Missisquoi River caused flooding in Swanton, leading to the evacuation of several homes and the closure of roads, a news report said. Other roads were also closed because of flooding. Credit: Facebook/Jared Katz via Storyful