Ice Floes Drift Along New York's Niagara River Towards Lake Ontario

Ice floes were seen moving north along the Niagara River towards Lake Ontario on January 14, as the National Weather Service continued to report freezing temperatures in the area.This footage was taken near Youngstown, close to the mouth of the river.The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued flood warnings for several rivers in the area.Ice jams had caused flooding in other parts of the northeast, including Vermont and Connecticut, the day before. Credit: Facebook/Vince Dowell via Storyful