Vermont Town Floods After Ice Jam on Missisquoi River

The National Weather Service warned people to stay away from Swanton, Vermont, on Sunday, January 14, after ice jams caused the Missisquoi River to overflow its banks and flood homes on Saturday.At least 35 people were rescued from 26 homes as the water rose on Saturday, a news report said. A new ice jam formed on Sunday morning, creating more problems upstream, the weather service said. Roads were shut down in the area due to the flooding. Credit: Vermont Agency of Transportation via Storyful