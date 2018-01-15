Ice Jam Triggers Widespread Flooding Along Vermont's Missisquoi River

The National Weather Service warned people to stay away from Swanton, Vermont, after ice jams caused the Missisquoi River to overflow its banks and flood homes on January 13.At least 35 people were rescued from 26 homes as the water rose on Saturday, a news report said. A new ice jam formed on Sunday morning, creating more problems upstream, the weather service said. Credit: Armand Messier, northernvermontaerial.com via Storyful