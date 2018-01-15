Modi Surprises Netanyahu with Welcome at Delhi Airport

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu with an unscheduled greeting at Delhi Airport on January 14.Netanyahu is the first Israeli prime minister to visit India in more than a decade, according to NDTV, and the six-day visit is aimed at deepening economic and military ties.The pair also took part in a ceremony to rename Delhi’s Teen Murti Chowk monument as the Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk in honor of the Indian soldiers who participated in the Battle of Haifa during World War I in 1918. Credit: Israeli PM via Storyful