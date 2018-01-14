Protesters Damage H&M Stores in South Africa Following Accusations of Racism

Activists caused damage to a number of H&M stores in South Africa on Saturday, January 13, after the clothing chain became embroiled in a racism controversy, according to local reports.H&M’s use of a black child model for a hoodie with the phrase “coolest monkey in the jungle” attracted widespread criticism. The company withdrew the publicity image from its website and apologized.This footage is described as showing the Menlyn Mall in Pretoria, South Africa. Local reports said the entire floor was shut down as a result of the protests.Protests also took place at H&M stores in Sandton and East Rand, News 24 reported, as well as Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg. Credit: Twitter/Anonymous via Storyful