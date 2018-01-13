Fatalities Reported After Boat Carrying Children Capsizes North of Mumbai

Two children were killed when a boat carrying more then 30 students capsized off the coast of Dahanu, in India’s Palghar district, on January 13, according to reports citing local police.While the search and rescue operation continued, 21 of the children were admitted to Dahanu Rural Hospital and were described as safe and well, the same source said. Dahanu is in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and is about 110 kilometers from Mumbai.This video was shared by Khurshedd Marolia, a travel photographer. The video shows rescue operations in Dahanu. The uploader said that the orange boat seen in the distance is the capsized boat, tallying with images from the scene. Credit: Instagram/@digitalescapades via Storyful﻿