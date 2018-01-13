Protesters Scuffle With Police Near Government Building in Tunis

Protesters who marched against price increases and other austerity measures struggled with police in riot gear to proceed toward the governorate building, one of the seats of the government in Tunis on January 12.The protesters chanted, “The people want the fall of the budget,” referring to the office that recently implemented the 2018 budget, which increases prices and taxes, and lowers salaries for government employees.The protests in Tunis were organized by a group named “What are we waiting for”. Credit: Twitter/Fadil Aliriza via Storyful