Firefighters free alleged drunk man with head stuck in fence

Firefighters rescue an alleged drunk man who got his head stuck in a fence outside his house in Guiyang city, Southwest China.

In the video, filmed on January 11, a fireman helps the man to get his head out of the hole by pulling him back.

The firefighter asks the man: 'Can you stretch your head?'

'I can't move my head', replies the man.

According to local media, the man realised he had forgotten to take his house key when he came back home from drinking.

He tried to wake his family up by shouting to the window through the gap in the fence and that is when he got his head stuck in.

His family poured some vegetable oil into the gap and firefighters managed to rescue him successfully in ten minutes, reports say.