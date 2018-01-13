Queensland Officials Release Motorway Crash Footage, Urge Caution at Exits

Queensland’s Department of Transport and Main Roads released footage on January 12 showing a car crash on the M1 at Robina, and urged motorists to be cautious on the exit lane of motorways.The footage shows a car driving across lanes and attempting, too late, to take an exit, before hitting a barrier and colliding with another car. The condition of those involved in the incident was not clear. Credit: Department of Transport and Main Roads (Queensland) via Storyful