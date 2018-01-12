New Jersey Surfer Takes to Icy Waters Off Long Beach Island

The waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey, were slushy with ice on January 9 as the East Coast was in the grip of some freezing weather – but that didn’t deter one local surfer.Video by Jon Coen shows him going out on his board, and even picking up chunks of ice as he goes along.Coen told Storyful: “The slush waves were a novelty, so I went out and got a few. There were literally icebergs out in the water and a snowbank of salt water snow by the shoreline … I had never seen that before.” Credit: Jon Coen via Storyful