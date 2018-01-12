News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Huge fire causes chaos at Nottingham train station

Commuters faced travel chaos after a huge fire broke out at Nottingham railway station causing it to be evacuated. Dramatic images show flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building as around 60 firefighters rushed to the scene at around 6.30am. The Grade II listed station was completely evacuated and trains were stopped from entering or leaving the platforms after the blaze broke out in a toilet block. The fire led to huge disruption around the station's building and across the city centre with buses and trams also affected.

Latest

0408_0700_nat_newsbreak
2:16

News Break - April 8
0408_0700_nat_crowe
0:48

Russell Crowe's Memorabilia sells for $3.7 million
0408_0700_nat_clarke
0:42

Michael Clarke eyes comeback
0408_0700_nat_homeinvasion
0:23

Melbourne home invasion
0408_0700_nat_
0:24

Germany car attack
0407_1800_wa_selfie
0:53

Did Instagram ban one of Australia's most popular selfies?
0407_1800_wa_tourist
1:50

Stabbed tourist refuses to give up
0407_1800_wa_sexas
0:21

Rock climber rescued after fall

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym