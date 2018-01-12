Huge fire causes chaos at Nottingham train station

Commuters faced travel chaos after a huge fire broke out at Nottingham railway station causing it to be evacuated. Dramatic images show flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building as around 60 firefighters rushed to the scene at around 6.30am. The Grade II listed station was completely evacuated and trains were stopped from entering or leaving the platforms after the blaze broke out in a toilet block. The fire led to huge disruption around the station's building and across the city centre with buses and trams also affected.