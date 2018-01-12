News

Life-Size Version of Space Invaders Gets Stamp of Approval as Arcade Classic Turns 40

Celebrations for the 40th anniversary of Space Invaders were marked by the opening of an exhibition based around the game at Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills Observatory on January 11.The exhibition, which runs until January 31, includes a number of interactive elements, including a fun-looking take on the game where players can jump around a life-size version, trying to dodge (virtual) threats from pesky alien pixels.Tokyo-based, German-born blogger Anji Salz shared footage of herself and a friend playing the game to Twitter. Credit: Twitter/salztokyo via Storyful

