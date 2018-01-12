Mental health research in Canada gets record donation
Mental health research in Canada has gotten a major boost thanks to a record-high donation. The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto has been given $100 million by an anonymous donor, with the goal of developing cures for psychiatric conditions that affect almost seven million Canadians. The gift is intended to to support next-generation scientists conducting research aimed at directly transforming care. CAMH says it is the largest donation made toward mental health research in Canadian history