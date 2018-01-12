Timelapse Show Storm Clouds Rolling Over Broome International Airport
The Kimberley coast in Western Australia was bracing for Tropical Cyclone Joyce with red alerts issued for regions around Broome. This video shows thunder clouds rumbling over Broome International Airport on January 8.Joyce was declared a category one cyclone on Thursday morning and was expected to intensify by Friday afternoon, with predicted wind speeds of 180kmh, News Corp reported. Credit: Facebook/Julian D’Amico via Storyful