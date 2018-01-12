Montecito Mudslides Mangle Vehicles

A mangled Hummer and a Honda were found on Hammonds Beach in Montecito, California, on January 11, days after deadly mudslides struck the area. The vehicles were carried down Montecito Creek, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.The mudslides claimed the lives of 17 people, reported the Los Angeles Times. The death toll was likely to rise as local crews and military personnel combed through destroyed homes. On Tuesday, eight people were unaccounted for, the report said, and four children were among those identified deceased. Credit: Instagram/theknightshowpodcast via Storyful