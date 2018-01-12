Woman Gently Bathes Baby Bat

Denise Wade has rehabilitated a number of flying foxes and bats at her rescue organization, Batzilla the Bat, in Brisbane, Queensland.In this video, she gently cleans Tigger, an orphan bat that is just shy of 5 weeks old. Because Tigger is still too young to clean himself, he requires a daily bath to remove dead skin cells that tend to gather in his folds and wing pits.“As a veteran of daily baths, Master Tigger very considerately helps me by extending his little wing and making bath time that much easier and enjoyable for both mum and bub,” said Denise about the adorable video. Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful