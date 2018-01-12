Baby Hippo Fiona Treks Outside During Warm January Day

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s baby hippo Fiona enjoyed some time outside in water with her mother during an unseasonably warm January day.A clip shared to the zoo’s YouTube account shows Fiona and her mom frolicking and interacting with members of the public through the viewing glass in nearly 60 degree Fahrenheit weather.The clip had earned over 2,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens via Storyful