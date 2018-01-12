Guy Stops to Film Burning Car, Then Witnesses Crash

Mark Armbrust and his friends were at an intersection in Omaha, Nevada, on January 10 when they saw a vehicle on fire. As smoke and flames billowed from the vehicle, a fire-engine arrived on the scene.While Armbrust filmed the scene, he heard a screech and a crunch, and panned to see a car being rear-ended, with an SUV ramping onto an elevated median to avoid the collision. Needless to say, he and his friends were pretty surprised by it all. Credit: Mark Armbrust II via Storyful