Mudslide Sends Car Sliding Down Burbank Hills

Torrential rainfall triggered a mudslide that sent one car careening down Country Club Road in Burbank, California, on January 9. The driver inside the car told Storyful they managed to escape without injury.Local police had temporarily closed the road to traffic and parking shortly before the rains began on Monday and residents along the roadway had been placed under an evacuation order, according to the LA Times. Credit: Instagram/Burbank Firefighters via Storyful