Detectives hunting two machete-wiedling thugs after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the eye have released CCTV footage of the horrific street attack. Police say the victim must undergo a series of operations and could lose the sight in his left eye after being knifed just before Christmas. Detectives say the victim was "ambushed" in Chingford, east London, at around 10.30pm on Friday December 15th.