A 15-year-old girl has died after suffering serious injuries when a car ploughed into a bus stop she was waiting at, police have confirmed. The teenage girl has been named locally as Katelyn Dawson and has been described by her friends as "amazing, kind, funny and beautiful." Four people were injured when a BMW smashed into a bus stop in the Moldgreen area of Huddersfield, West Yorks., on Wednesday morning (Jan 10).