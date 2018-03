Heavy shelling and airstrikes were reported in the opposition-held Hama province towns of Kafr Zita, Murek and al-Lataminah on January 10.The Syrian Civil Defense said it gave medical attention to three people as a results of strikes on al-Lataminah.This footage was shared by a local activist and shows victims of the strikes on al-Lataminah. Credit: Mahmod Hamway via Storyful