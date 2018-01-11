Naughty pooch gets head stuck in cardboard box

This is the hilarious moment a naughty pooch was caught ‘red-pawed’ with its head stuck in a cheeseburger box after raiding its owner’s trash can. Jacob Allinson, 32, returned home from a gym session to find heaps of litter strewn across his living room floor. In an amusing clip he films the chaotic scene and then rounds a corner to find the culprit - his eight-year-old rescue dog Kevin. The guilty pup, which had tipped over the trash can in pursuit of food, is seen with his tail wagging in glee and its head firmly wedged inside a frozen hamburger box.