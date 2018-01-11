News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Australian Reptile Park Breaks Taipan Venom Milking Record

The Australian Reptile Park said on January 11 it had broken a word record for extracting the most venom from a poisonous coastal snake, the taipan, in one milking.A keeper extracted 3.1027 grams of venom, which, according to the zoo, “is enough to kill over 100 humans and well above the average yield of 1.8 grams per milking”.“The taipan responsible for the record milking is known as Whiplash because he is one of our most dangerous snakes here at the Reptile Park and can be quite unpredictable,” keeper Daniel Rumsey said.While the taipan isn’t the world’s deadliest snake, it still has a nasty and poisonous bite.The venom was then sent to Melbourne, where it would be processed into anti-venom for humans. The zoo told Storyful that every year, at least 2,000 people are bitten by snakes in Austraila, and more than 300 receive anti-venom treatment. Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful

Latest

Arizona police release video of fatal collision with Uber self-driving SUV
0:54

Arizona police release video of fatal collision with Uber self-driving SUV
0322_0500_nat_NSWweather
1:21

Parts of NSW face flooding after downpour of heavy rain
0322_0500_nat_zuckerberg
0:46

Mark Zuckerberg apologises for breach
0322_0500_nat_onlineshopping
0:34

New online shopping tax for Australians
0322_0500_nat_BREAKINGJustine
2:03

Mohamed Noor facing $500k bond to make bail
0322_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:03

News Break - March 22
0322_0500_nat_duchess
2:07

Duchess of Cambridge speaks on mental health
0322_0500_nat_saint
0:31

Australia's next saint

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'