Desperate search for survivors in California mudslides

A desperate search is underway for survivors who were lost in the midst of California's mudslides. Seventeen people have died and officials fear that total could rise, as more than 20 people are still missing. The cost of the mudslides' destruction is still unknown, but authorities believe at least 400,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged. For some, the situation has become so dire that they're taking the search for those who are still missing into their own hands