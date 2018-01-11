Montecito Residents Drive Through Flooded Neighborhood Following Storm

Montecito, California, residents drove through flooded neighborhoods on Wednesday, January 10, following deadly storms that caused mudslides. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that 100 homes were destroyed.This video was taken from North Jamison Lane, where residents were escorted by a sheriff’s deputy, the uploader said. NBC Los Angeles reported that 13 people died and more than 20 were injured in the slides. There was a potential for the fatality rate to increase as rescuers continued searching homes. Credit: Instagram/leahmetz6 via Storyful