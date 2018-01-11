Annual Lamb Ad Pokes Fun at Right and left Wing Commentators

Once again, the annual launch of Meat and Livestock Australia summer advertising campaign urged the country to overcome political and ideological differences with a lamb chop over the barbecue on Australia Day.Released ahead of Australia Day, on Thursday, January 11, the ad riffs off of West Side Story, with snappings dancers representing right and left wing political commentators duelling it out in what appears to be a typical Australian cul de sac. Ultimately, a resident brought out the lamb, and those sparring were able to shake hands over lunch.The piece drew a mixed reaction, just as last year the 2017 campaign launch similarly touched on sensitive topics such as immigration and multiculturalism. Credit: Meat & Livestock Australia via Storyful