News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Annual Lamb Ad Pokes Fun at Right and left Wing Commentators

Once again, the annual launch of Meat and Livestock Australia summer advertising campaign urged the country to overcome political and ideological differences with a lamb chop over the barbecue on Australia Day.Released ahead of Australia Day, on Thursday, January 11, the ad riffs off of West Side Story, with snappings dancers representing right and left wing political commentators duelling it out in what appears to be a typical Australian cul de sac. Ultimately, a resident brought out the lamb, and those sparring were able to shake hands over lunch.The piece drew a mixed reaction, just as last year the 2017 campaign launch similarly touched on sensitive topics such as immigration and multiculturalism. Credit: Meat & Livestock Australia via Storyful

Latest

0410_0500_nat_
0:49

Northern Ireland boxer banned
0410_0500_nat_cereal
0:19

P-plater caught driving and eating charged
0410_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:18

News Break - April 10
0410_0500_nat_royalbaby
0:34

Royal baby preparations
0410_0500_nat_RSL
0:59

Sydney RSL controversy
0410_0500_nat_monarchy
0:31

Opposition to republic rises
0410_0500_nat_newspoll
1:32

Barnaby's warning to PM Turnbull
0410_0500_nat_facebook
1:22

Zuckerberg apologises ahead of Washington appearance

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'