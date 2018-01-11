Mudflows Destroy Montecito, California, Neighborhoods

At least 15 people were killed when heavy rain triggered widespread mudflows and flooding in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9, in an area near where the Thomas wildfire burned last year.Local emergency responders and the US Coast Guard were prepared to continue rescue operations on Wednesday, according to a news report. An estimated 300 people remained stuck in their homes. At least 25 people were injured and another 24 were reported missing.The National Weather Service reported .54 inches of rain fell in just five minutes in Montecito during the height of the early morning storms on Tuesday. About 2.5 inches of rain fell overall in the area near Montecito, the weather service reported. Credit: Jonathan Salontay via Storyful