High School Basketball Player Suspended for Knockdown of Opponent, Causing Concussion

A Kerrville, Texas, high school basketball player was placed on probation and suspended for two games after shoving a South San Antonio opponent during a November 17 game, causing her to suffer a concussion, according to reports.“A student from Kerrville Tivy High School was issued a two-game suspension, a public reprimand and was placed on probation for the remainder of the girls basketball season,” the University Interscholastic League of Texas said in a press release, after agreeing to hold a hearing on the incident on January 9 while the girls’ season was still in session.Abelardo Saavedra, South San Antonio ISD Superintendent of Schools, responded to the ruling in a press release: “Today the UIL Executive Committee issued sanctions against the Kerrville Tivy student athlete that intentionally hurt our South San athlete. I am hopeful that this action by the UIL Executive Committee delivers a strong message of courteous and safe play when our student athletes compete with each other.” Credit: YouTube/South San Antonio ISD via Storyful