Students Design Stunning Mural on Chalkboard

These talented students from a school in Hong Kong created a mural on a blackboard with an array of colored chalks.“We spent 5-6 hours finishing this incredible chalkboard art! Chalkboards can be found in nearly all classrooms of Hong Kong’s schools, and as students, it’s a part of our school lives. We have previously browsed at other’s work and decided we should give it a try since it’s sort of a privilege for students to use the chalkboard. We would regret it if we did not try it before our graduation,” the uploader told Storyful about the artwork. Credit: illusdreamer via Storyful