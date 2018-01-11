Lonely pensioner places advert in village

An 82-year-old former firefighter who posted a lonely hearts note on his village notice board looking for companionship has had NO replies -- after SIX MONTHS. Lonely Dave Vallance lost his wife Doreen just over a year ago and has been alone ever since. In a bid to find female companionship he asked a friend to post a note on the community board in Ivybridge, Devon. Dave's note read: "Gent in good order. Looking for companionship with a lady, 70 plus, Ivybridge area.