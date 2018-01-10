Hunter won't face charges despite hitting a man

A rider with a hunt caught on camera whipping a protester with her crop SEVENTEEN TIMES could face a private prosecution after police said she wouldn't be charged. Shocking footage of the incident went viral in November after it appeared to show the rider whipping the saboteur who had grabbed her horse's reins. Cries of 'Let go!' and 'Get off the horse!' can be heard, while others shouted for the woman to stop using her mount 'as a weapon' in Herstmonceux, East Sussex.