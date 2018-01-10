Coast Guard Airlifts Family Trapped in House by Mudslide

A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9.The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.At least eight people were killed after almost an inch of rain fell in five minutes early on Tuesday, January 8, according to the Santa Barbara County Government, though local media reports said the number of fatalities had risen to over 13.Mudflows shut down a 30-mile stretch of the 101 Freeway between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Credit: U.S. Coast Guard via Storyful