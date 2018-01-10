The Talk - Eve & Sheryl Underwood on H&M 'Monkey' Sweatshirt Ad; 'This is straight b.s.' Says Underwood

H&M is being criticized for an ad featuring a black child model wearing a hooded sweatshirt that said "coolest monkey in the jungle." Sheryl Underwood responds, "Why don't you have enough diversity so that somebody goes, 'Don't do this,'... These companies need to understand, if you have more diversity in your management, then you wouldn't be doing this. This is straight b.s. and it's going to cost them a lot of business." Eve adds, "It is insensitive and crazy. And at this point in time, in our lives, how did it get that far?"