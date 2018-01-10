Grandpa Celebrates Wife's Birthday With First Dance in Four Years

A grandmother in Orange County, California, was treated to a heartwarming birthday surprise on January 8 when she danced with her husband for the first time in four years.Twitter user Josh Giovanni shared a clip to Twitter of his grandma being twirled around the kitchen by her husband, who’s sat on a stairlift.According to Giovanni, his grandfather is not able to keep his balance or walk by himself. The pair have been married for 50 years.“My grandma hasn’t danced in 4 years due to my grandpa getting older and not being able to keep balance nor walk by himself. Today is her birthday and she finally got to dance with him,” he wrote. Credit: Twitter/Josh_Giovanni via Storyful