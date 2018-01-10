NFL players to blame? Yahoo Newsroom readers protest the protest

“Who wants to watch rich players who disrespect the Country?” “I understand they have a right to protest any way they want within what their employer allows, but I have the same right and will protest with my cash.” A new poll reveals 33 percent of NFL fans boycotted the league this year. Yahoo Newsroom readers are blaming the decline on the Colin Kaepernick effect.

According to the poll, some viewers were outraged by players like Kaepernick who knelt during the national anthem to send a message about race relations. Among the outraged was President Trump, who called out players and NFL team owners for disrespecting the American flag. Many (many) Yahoo Newsroom readers feel the same way. One reader writes this week, “Seeing the kneelers in person was what did it for me, I doubt I’ll ever return to watching the NFL.”

What do you think of the players’ protest and fan boycott? Join the conversation in Yahoo Newsroom.