Small Child Pulled From Rubble After Strikes on East Ghouta

The Syrian government continued its intense bombardment of rebel-held areas in the East Ghouta region of Damascus province on January 9. A number of deaths and injuries were reported by local media activists.The strikes hit the towns of Douma, Harasta, and Saqba, east of the capital.Pro-government sources said the strikes were targeting “terrorists”.This footage was shared by the Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus province and shows a young child being pulled from the rubble. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense via Storyful