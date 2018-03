Shallotte River Swamp Park shared incredible footage, on January 6, showing alligators encased in ice at the park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.Shallotte River Swamp Park wrote in a blog post, on Saturday, that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures dipping to 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4.4 degrees Celsius) by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation. Credit: Facebook/Shallotte River Swamp Park via Storyful